09/09/2024 16:24

《駐京專電》李強將赴沙特主持中國－沙特高級別聯合委員會會議

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明９日北京專電》外交部發言人毛寧宣布：應沙特王儲兼首相
穆罕默德、阿聯酋副總統兼總理穆罕默德邀請，國務院總理李強將於９月１０日至１３日赴沙特
主持召開中國－沙特高級別聯合委員會第四次會議並訪問沙特、阿聯酋。

