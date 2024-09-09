  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
大國博弈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

09/09/2024 15:38

《駐京專電》王毅將出席第十四次金磚國家安全事務高級代表會議

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明９日北京專電》外交部發言人毛寧宣布：應俄羅斯聯邦安全
會議秘書紹伊古邀請，中共中央政治局委員、中央外辦主任王毅將按慣例於９月１１日至１２日
出席在俄羅斯聖彼得堡舉行的第十四次金磚國家安全事務高級代表會議。

【你點睇】有健身中心宣布全線暫時結業，議員指巨額預繳式長約並不合理，你日後若「入會」會更留意邊方面？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【嚴正聲明】《經濟通》呼籲公眾提高警覺留意偽冒《經濟通》投資群組

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，銀行逆市加存息，邊間仍有4厘？

08/09/2024 10:55

貨幣攻略

德國選舉 | 德國極右黨東部選舉崛起，前東德抑鬱知多少

04/09/2024 18:51

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金