09/09/2024 17:27

《國企紅籌》東風集團首８個月累計汽車銷量按年跌約７﹒１％

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》東風集團股份（００４８９）公布，２０２４年１至８月累計汽
車銷量約為１１９﹒８２萬輛，按年下降約７﹒１％。
　　母公司東風汽車集團有限公司１至８月累計汽車銷量約為１５８﹒２８萬輛，按年增長約
８﹒７％。附屬公司東風汽車股份（滬：６００００６）１至８月累計汽車銷量約為１０﹒２５
萬輛，按年增長約５﹒２％。（ｈｐ）

