09/09/2024 09:24

【人行操作】人行９１５億逆回購利率持平，淨投放８８０億

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行９１５億元（人民幣．下同）７天期逆
回購，中標利率持平１﹒７％。
　　公開市場今日有３５億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放８８０億元。
　　本周公開市場有２１０２億元逆回購到期，其中，周一到周五分別有３５億、１２億、７億
、６３３億和１４１５億元到期。（ｊｑ）

