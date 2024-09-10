  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
說說心理話
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

10/09/2024 08:33

《國企紅籌》海爾智家（６６９０）註銷０﹒６％股權，Ａ股佔比降

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》海爾智家（０６６９０）（滬：６００６９０）公布，註銷部
分回購股份約５４０５﹒１萬股，佔銷前總股本的０﹒５７％。
　　該集團指，有關回購股份註銷完成後，總股本將由約９４﹒３８億股下跌至９３﹒８億股，
其中Ａ股佔比由６６﹒８５％降至６６﹒６５％。Ｈ股佔比由３０﹒２９％升至３０﹒４６％，
Ｄ股佔比升至２﹒８９％。（ｗｈ）

【與拍賣官看藝術】常玉作品屢創天價，背後其實藏著跌宕起伏的人生► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【嚴正聲明】《經濟通》呼籲公眾提高警覺留意偽冒《經濟通》投資群組

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，銀行逆市加存息，邊間仍有4厘？

08/09/2024 10:55

貨幣攻略

德國選舉 | 德國極右黨東部選舉崛起，前東德抑鬱知多少

04/09/2024 18:51

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金