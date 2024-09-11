  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
理財秘笈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

11/09/2024 14:48

《Ａ股焦點》中芯Ａ挫３％，荷蘭澄清ＡＳＭＬ須許可才能對華服務

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》荷蘭政府澄清，鑑於出口管制新規例實施，光刻機生產商艾司
摩爾（ＡＳＭＬ）必須取得荷蘭當局的許可證，才可以向擁有其所生產機器的中國客戶，提供若
干零件與軟件更新服務。荷蘭外交部早前表示，更換零件與更新軟件並不受新出口管制措施影響

　　滬深半導體板塊下跌，中芯國際（滬：６８８９８１）挫逾３％。（ｃｔ）

《說說心理話》運動員強大心理質素如何煉成？張小倫分享最挫敗經歷，及後怎樣重整旗鼓？► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【嚴正聲明】《經濟通》呼籲公眾提高警覺留意偽冒《經濟通》投資群組

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

美國大選 | 【FOCUS】鬥嘴賀錦麗顯老態，侵侵下場辯論翻...

11/09/2024 14:25

大國博弈

FX MONDAY｜美國非農增幅遜預期 不排除再下修？｜消費...

09/09/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金