AH股新聞

11/09/2024 13:35

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後挫逾１％，電力、銀行跌幅靠前

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》滬綜指午後跌幅稍擴至１﹒０２％，報２７１６﹒１９點，滬
深３００指數軟０﹒４５％，深成指升０﹒３％，創業板指升幅擴至１﹒１４％。電力、銀行板
塊跌幅靠前。上海Ｂ股微跌０﹒２％，深圳Ｂ股跌約１％。（ｒｙ）

ETF 交易所買賣基金