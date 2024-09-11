  • 會員
AH股新聞

11/09/2024 08:32

《國企紅籌》中國鋁業（０２６００）執董兼總經理朱潤洲辭任

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》中國鋁業（０２６００）（滬：６０１６００）公布，朱潤洲
昨天辭任執行董事兼總經理，以及董事會各專門委員會一切職務，由昨日起生效。
　　該集團指，他的辭任不會導致董事會成員人數低於法定最低人數，將盡快增補董事及委任新
總經理。朱潤洲已確認與董事會並無意見分歧，亦無有關辭任其他事宜須知會股東。（ｗｈ）

