AH股新聞

11/09/2024 08:32

《國企紅籌》申萬宏源獲中證監准發債籌最多１０２億人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》申萬宏源集團（０６８０６）（深：０００１６６）公布，於
周一收到中國證監會出具關於同意向專業投資者公開發行公司債券註冊的批覆，可公開發行面值
總額不超過１０２億元人民幣公司債券的註冊申請。
　　該集團指，批覆自同意註冊日起２４個月內有效，有效期內可以分期發行公司債券。
（ｗｈ）

