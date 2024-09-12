  • 會員
12/09/2024 13:12

《駐滬專電》上海市政府與建設銀行簽協議，提升長期戰略合作關係

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕１２日上海專電》上海市政府昨日與建設銀行
（００９３９）（滬：６０１９３９）在滬簽署戰略合作協議。雙方將提升長期戰略合作關係，
建立市場化運作的長效機制，推進金融高水平對外開放，深化科技金融合作，加大綠色金融合作
力度，提升普惠金融合作效能，優化養老金融合作體系，探索數字金融合作方向，服務城市建設
發展和鄉村振興。

