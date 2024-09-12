  • 會員
12/09/2024 15:06

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收升０﹒４％，深證Ｂ收跌０﹒４％

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收升０﹒４％，報２２９﹒３９點。深證Ｂ股指
數收跌０﹒４％，報１０３６﹒６３點。

