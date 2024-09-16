  • 會員
16/09/2024 09:05

【聚焦數據】８月Ｍ２增６﹒３％，Ｍ１降７﹒３％再創新低

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》人行上周五（１３日）公布，８月末，廣義貨幣（Ｍ２）餘額
３０５﹒０５萬億元（人民幣．下同），同比增長６﹒３％，高於預期的６﹒２％，增速與７月
持平。狹義貨幣（Ｍ１）餘額６３﹒０２萬億元，同比下降７﹒３％，再創新低。流通中貨幣
（Ｍ０）餘額１１﹒９５萬億元，同比增長１２﹒２％。前八個月淨投放現金６０２８億元。
（ｌｃ）

