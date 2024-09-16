  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
Watche Tre...
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

16/09/2024 08:30

《國企紅籌》中國通號（０３９６９）董事長樓齊良辭任總裁

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》中國通號（０３９６９）（滬：６８８００９）公布，收到董
事長、執行董事、戰略與投資委員會主席及質量安全委員會主席樓齊良遞交辭任報告，辭去總裁
職務，但繼續在該集團擔任其他職務。
　　該集團指，樓齊良因工作調整而辭任，已確認與該集團及董事會並無意見分歧，亦無有關辭
任其他事宜須股東或聯交所垂注。（ｗｈ）

【與拍賣官看藝術】常玉作品屢創天價，背後其實藏著跌宕起伏的人生► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【嚴正聲明】《經濟通》呼籲公眾提高警覺留意偽冒《經濟通》投資群組

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

以巴衝突 | 從以色列人質到和平志願者的犧牲，說明了甚麼？

12/09/2024 07:47

大國博弈

高息定存 | 富邦逆市升4個月存息至3.8厘，南商及創興齊減...

11/09/2024 17:26

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金