19/09/2024 09:18

《中國要聞》安徽合肥市肥東縣發生４﹒７級地震，暫無人員傷亡

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》安徽合肥市肥東縣１８日晚上８時後發生４﹒７級地震，震源
深度１２公里。
　　據內地傳媒報道，地震時，合肥許多市民在家中休息，震感明顯，室內吊燈和擺設晃動，不
少市民走到戶外暫避。除了合肥、南京等地震感明顯，蕪湖、揚州及杭州亦有居民表示有震感。
截至目前，本次地震暫無人員傷亡情況報告。（ｌｃ）

【你點睇】美眾院通過法案，香港駐美經貿辦恐遭關閉，你是否支持中方對此作出強烈反制？

