  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
Art Month ...
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

19/09/2024 14:20

【大國博弈】中國持美債規模下降，６月增持７月即減持３７億美元

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》美國財政部公布的數據顯示，中國在７月減持３７億美元美國
國債，持有規模降低至７７６５億美元，仍然是第二大持有國家。中國剛於６月轉為增持美債後
，７月即再度改為減持美債。
　　持有美債最多的日本，連續第四個月減持美債，７月再減持２０億美元，持有量１﹒１１６
萬億美元，為去年１０月以來最低水平。（ｃｔ）

【與拍賣官看藝術】常玉作品屢創天價，背後其實藏著跌宕起伏的人生► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【嚴正聲明】《經濟通》呼籲公眾提高警覺留意偽冒《經濟通》投資群組

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

市場贏了，聯儲降息50點

19/09/2024 13:36

貨幣攻略

特朗普再逃死劫，兩黨卻對「灰犀牛」視若無睹

19/09/2024 13:11

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金