19/09/2024 09:29

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒２％，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒２％，報２３０﹒７５點。深證Ｂ股指
數高開不足０﹒１％，報１０２７﹒６７點。

