AH股新聞

19/09/2024 08:08

《國企紅籌》中國外運（００５９８）發中期票據，籌獲２０億人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》中國外運（００５９８）（滬：６０１５９８）公布，於昨天
完成發行２０２４年度第一期中期票據，發行規模為２０億元人民幣。
　　該集團指，有關中期票據期限為３年，票面利率為２﹒０８％。（ｗｈ）

ETF 交易所買賣基金