20/09/2024 08:30

第四範式（６６８２）聘當當網前高層劉楠任首席財務官，今起生效

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》第四範式（０６６８２）公布，劉楠獲聘任首席財務官，自今
日起生效，而郭清媛不再代理首席財務官，續任副總裁等職位。
　　該集團指，劉楠曾任人民網（滬：６０３０００）董事會秘書、視覺文化
（深：０００６８１）董事會秘書及於當當網擔任首席財務官。（ｗｈ）

