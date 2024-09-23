  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
消委會報告
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

23/09/2024 11:13

《Ａ股焦點》銀行股集體反彈，六大行均升逾１％

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》銀行股集體反彈，寧波銀行（深：００２１４２）及華夏銀行
（滬：６０００１５）均升超３％，工商銀行（滬：６０１３９８）、農業銀行
（滬：６０１２８８）、中國銀行（滬：６０１９８８）、建設銀行（滬：６０１９３９）、郵
儲銀行（滬：６０１６５８）及交通銀行（滬：６０１３２８）升逾１％。（ｒｙ）

【你點睇】本港主要銀行跟隨美聯儲減息，你對樓市前景有否信心？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【嚴正聲明】《經濟通》呼籲公眾提高警覺留意偽冒《經濟通》投資群組

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，銀行減定存息迎美國降息

22/09/2024 10:55

貨幣攻略

特朗普的種族謊言用意何在？

19/09/2024 17:55

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金