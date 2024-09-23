  • 會員
AH股新聞

23/09/2024 15:49

《Ａ股動向》格力電器申請註冊「Ａｉ節能王子」商標

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》天眼查知識產權信息顯示，格力電器（深：０００６５１）近
日申請註冊一枚「Ａｉ節能王子」商標，國際分類為燈具空調，當前商標狀態為等待實質審查。
　　公開信息顯示，格力Ａｉ節能可利用創新算法與自研芯片，精準節能，讓空調降低耗電量，
提高效率。（ｓｌ）

22/09/2024 10:55

