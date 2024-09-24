  • 會員
24/09/2024 10:27

【提振內房】人行：研究允銀行支持有條件企業市場化收購房企土地

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》人民銀行行長潘功勝今日在國新辦發布會上表示，人行將支持
收購房企存量土地。在將部分地方政府專項債券用於土地儲備基礎上，研究允許政策性銀行、商
業銀行貸款支持有條件的企業市場化收購房企土地，盤活存量用地，緩解房企資金壓力。必要時
，人行可提供政策支持。（ｓｌ）

