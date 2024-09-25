  • 會員
AH股新聞

25/09/2024 14:44

【歐盟加稅】匈牙利：投票反對歐盟委員會對中國電動汽車加徵關稅

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》據《環球網》引述匈牙利當地媒體２４日報道指，根據匈牙利
外交與對外經濟部發布的一份聲明，匈牙利外長西雅爾多介紹了他與中國外長王毅在在紐約會晤
的細節，兩人討論了包括中歐關係、以政治手段促進全球和平等問題。匈牙利外長提到，該國將
投票反對歐盟委員會對中國電動汽車加徵關稅。（ｃｔ）

