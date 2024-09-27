  • 會員
27/09/2024 10:30

《駐京專電》劉偉任交通運輸部黨組書記，免去李小鵬職務

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２７日北京專電》中央組織部有關負責人出席交通運輸部領
導幹部會議，宣布中央決定：劉偉任交通運輸部黨組書記，免去李小鵬的交通運輸部黨組書記職
務。
　　李小鵬今年６５歲，已達退休年齡。
　　劉偉２０２２年２０２４年任北京市委副書記，市委黨校（北京行政學院）校長（院長）。

