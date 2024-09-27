  • 會員
27/09/2024 14:26

《中國要聞》國慶假期七座以下小客車免費通行全國收費公路

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》在今日的國新辦新聞發布會上，交通運輸部公路局局長周榮峰
表示，根據國務院有關要求，今年國慶假期，七座以下（含七座）小型客車通行收費公路繼續執
行免收通行費政策，免費通行時段起止時間為１０月１日零時至１０月７日２４時。（ｊｑ）

