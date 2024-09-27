  • 會員
貨幣攻略
AH股新聞

27/09/2024 15:36

【傾力救市】內媒：消費貸主動申請數量近期明顯增長

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》國慶前夕的刺激經濟政策大禮包令市場重拾信心，除了Ａ股市
場瘋漲之外，據報消費貸的申請量也大增。據內媒《華爾街見聞》報道，從相關渠道獨家獲悉，
個人消費貸主動申請最近升幅提升明顯。其中一家頭部股份制銀行相關管理人士透露，昨日已有
很多客戶來提款，今日更接到很多查詢消費貸申請條件的客戶諮詢電話。（ｓｌ）

