說說心理話
AH股新聞

30/09/2024 08:57

《國企紅籌》江蘇寧滬（１７７）非執董周宏辭任，提名謝蒙萌接任

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》江蘇寧滬高速公路（００１７７）（滬：６００３７７）公布
，周宏辭任非執行董事等職務，該集團提名謝蒙萌為第１１屆董事會非執行董事，須待股東批准

　　該集團指，謝蒙萌現任江蘇交控黨委組織部部長等。至於周宏已確認與董事會並無意見分歧
，亦無有關辭任其他事宜須股東垂注。（ｗｈ）

