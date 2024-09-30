  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
北上食買玩
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

30/09/2024 11:24

《神州金融》招行借記卡支付寶消費單日單筆快捷交易限額增至廿萬

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》招商銀行（０３９６８）（滬：６０００３６）今日公告，為
提升客戶的支付體驗，自２０２４年１０月１０日起，該行借記卡在支付寶消費場景的快捷支付
交易限額提升為單日２０萬元（人民幣．下同）、單筆２０萬元。理財、轉帳等場景交易限額繼
續維持現行的單日５萬元、單筆５萬元。具體額度以支付寶側實際支付時的展示為準。（ｓｌ）

樂本健【秋日開倉26 - 27/9】保健品低至$20！► 火速行動

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，減息周期重啟，及早鎖定長息，富邦...

29/09/2024 10:55

貨幣攻略

黎巴嫩：下一個加沙？

26/09/2024 10:11

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金