AH股新聞

09/10/2024 10:42

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指跌幅擴至５％仍守三千三，成交１﹒５萬億

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》滬深股市跌勢沒止，滬綜指低開１﹒７９％後，愈跌愈深，目前
跌幅擴至５﹒３％，報３３０２點，仍守３３００關，深成指大跌６﹒７％，創業板指數更挫
８％。僅半導體板塊仍升１％，其餘板塊均跌。
　　交投熾烈，滬深兩市目前成交已達１﹒５萬億元人民幣，是連續第６個交易日在上午成交額
突破１萬億。（ｃｔ）

