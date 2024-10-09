  • 會員
AH股新聞

09/10/2024 08:20

《神州民企》春立醫療（０１８５８）累斥５０４萬人幣回購股份

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》春立醫療（０１８５８）（滬：６８８２３６）公布，截至９月
３０日，累計支付資金總額約５０３﹒９萬元（人民幣．下同），通過上海證券交易所交易系統
以集中競價交易方式累計回購約３７﹒２１萬股，佔總股本的比例為０﹒０９７％。
　　該集團指，每股回購成交的最高價為１４﹒１６元，最低價為１２﹒０９元。（ｗｈ）

