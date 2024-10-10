  • 會員
10/10/2024 09:47

《駐京專電》芬蘭總統斯圖布本月底訪問中國，將與習近平會面

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１０日北京專電》芬蘭政府表示，總統斯圖布本月２８日起
訪華４天，將與中國國家主席習近平及其他中國高層官員會面。芬蘭政府的聲明指，斯圖布會與
中方討論芬中雙邊關係、俄烏戰事以及其他安全議題。

