10/10/2024 10:51

《駐京專電》統計局：全國範圍內開展今年人口變動情況抽樣調查

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１０日北京專電》國家統計局發布，為準確及時監測和反映
中國人口發展變化情況，為黨和國家制定國民經濟和社會發展計劃以及人口有關政策提供基礎依
據，國家統計局決定在全國範圍內組織開展２０２４年人口變動情況抽樣調查，調查的現場工作
時間為今日起至１１月３０日。

