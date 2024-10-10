  • 會員
貨幣攻略
AH股新聞

10/10/2024 11:09

【傾力救市】中信建投陳果：牛市第二段更適合機構，未必適合新手

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》節後交易第三天，滬深股市三大指數開盤集體走高，但漲幅不
顯著。中信建投證券首席策略官、董事總經理陳果今日在微博再談本輪牛市三段論，表示絕對不
可以漲了才有信心繼續看多，跌了就看不清甚至看空。
　　陳果認為，接下來的牛市第二段更適合機構投資者，未必適合新手。（ｊｑ）

