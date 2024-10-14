  • 會員
14/10/2024 17:53

《國企紅籌》中廣核電力：首九月總發電量按年升４﹒９３％

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》中廣核電力（０１８１６）（深：００３８１６）公布，
２０２４年１月至９月份，集團運營管理的核電機組總發電量約為１７８０﹒６９億千瓦時，按
年增長４﹒９３％。總上網電量約為１６６８﹒９億千瓦時，按年增長４﹒９７％。（ｂｎ）

