14/10/2024 18:01

國壽（０２６２８）：谷海山擔任公司監事資格獲金融監管總局核准

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》中國人壽（０２６２８）（滬：６０１６２８）公布，公司近
日收到國家金融監督管理總局關於谷海山任職資格的批覆。根據該批覆，金融監管總局已核准谷
海山擔任公司監事的任職資格，其任職自２０２４年１０月９日起生效。
　　另外，因個人年齡原因，來軍已於今日向監事會提出辭任公司職工代表監事職務，該辭任於
同日起生效。（ｂｎ）

