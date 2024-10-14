  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
施政報告2024
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

14/10/2024 09:14

【傾力救市】高盛上調中國今年ＧＤＰ增長預期至４﹒９％

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》高盛在一份研究報告中將中國２０２４年國內生產總值
（ＧＤＰ）增幅預期從４﹒７％上調至４﹒９％，並提及中國政府最新一輪的經濟刺激措施。
　　高盛在周日給客戶的一份研究報告中說，此舉「清楚表明，政策制定者已轉向周期性政策管
理，並加大了對經濟的關注度」。（ｓｌ）

【與拍賣官看藝術】收藏界遺珠？超現實主義藝術家林飛龍注入拉美元素！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞LAURASTAR IGGI手提消毒掛燙機 (價值HK$2,280)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

說說心理話

施政報告 | 曾煥平籲鼓勵商業及置業貸款，樓價走勢至少觀察半...

10/10/2024 15:14

施政報告2024

俄羅斯在中東混戰的曖昧角色

09/10/2024 18:30

大國博弈

A股復市 | 【FOCUS】「增量政策」霧裏看花，平準基金箭...

08/10/2024 12:51

傾力救市

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處