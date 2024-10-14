  • 會員
AH股新聞

14/10/2024 08:23

《國企紅籌》廣汽（０２２３８）最多５﹒５億人幣投資辰致３０％

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》廣汽集團（０２２３８）（滬：６０１２３８）公布，董事會
通過戰略投資辰致科技，按辰致科技評估值為基礎，出資不超過５﹒５億元人民幣對該公司進行
增資，並取得３０％股權，以加強在智能線控底盤等關鍵零部件領域的產業鏈協同布局。
　　此外，該集團指，通過關於戰略投資小馬智行，涉２７００萬美元，以深化業務協同和促進
該集團在自動駕駛領域的發展。（ｗｈ）

