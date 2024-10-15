  • 會員
AH股新聞

15/10/2024 17:39

《國企紅籌》中國鋁業（０２６００）：推遲臨時股東會

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》中國鋁業（０２６００）（滬：６０１６００）公布，由於將
於臨時股東會上提呈額外決議案供股東考慮及批准，公司決定將原定於２０２４年１０月２９日
舉行的臨時股東會延期至公司將予通知的較後日期舉行。
　　鑒於臨時股東會推遲舉行，該通告所載的暫停辦理過戶登記手續期間（即２０２４年１０月
２３日至２９日，包括首尾兩日）將予取消。（ｂｎ）

