15/10/2024 09:24

【人行操作】人行４１７億逆回購利率持平，淨投放２６６億

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行６８３億元（人民幣．下同）７天期
逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒５０％。
　　公開市場今日有４１７億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放２６６億元。（ｊｑ）

