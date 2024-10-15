  • 會員
說說心理話
AH股新聞

15/10/2024 10:00

【聚焦人幣】９月人行口徑外匯佔款降２６４億元，連續６個月減少

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》中國人民銀行公布，９月末人行口徑外匯佔款餘額為２２﹒１
萬億元人民幣，環比減少２６４﹒１７億元人民幣，連續６個月減少。（ｓｌ）

