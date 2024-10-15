  • 會員
15/10/2024 08:44

《神州民企》麗珠醫藥（０１５１３）非執董俞雄辭職，昨起生效

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》麗珠醫藥（０１５１３）（深：０００５１３）公布，於昨日
收到俞雄遞交的書面辭呈。自願辭去非執行董事一職，辭職後不在該集團及控股子公司任職，他
的辭職自辭呈送達董事會之日起生效。該集團將盡快補選董事。
　　該集團指，俞雄因工作調整原因而辭任，他未持有該集團股票，亦已確認與董事會並無任何
意見分歧，亦無任何有關辭任而須提請股東關注的其他事宜。（ｗｈ）

