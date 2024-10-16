  • 會員
AH股新聞

16/10/2024 17:20

【大國博弈】中國外交部回應限制關鍵礦產出口：措施公正合理

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》關於美國限制中國獲得先進技術後，作為與美國貿易競爭的一
部分，中國是否限制了某些關鍵礦產出口的問題，中國外交部發言人毛寧在今日的例行記者會上
回應稱，具體問題建議向中方的主管部門詢問。
　　毛寧表示，中國始終致力於維護全球產供鏈的安全穩定，中國的出口管制措施是公正、合理
和非歧視的。（ｊｑ）

