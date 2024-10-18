  • 會員
18/10/2024 13:32

【傾力救市】中債信用增進公司宣布啟動互換便利相關工作

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》據中債信用增進公司微信公眾號消息，今日，人行正式啟動證
券、基金、保險公司互換便利，下發《關於做好證券、基金、保險公司互換便利（ＳＦＩＳＦ）
相關工作的通知》。中債信用增進公司即日起代理人民銀行開展與證券、基金、保險公司的互換
便利業務。符合條件的金融機構可與中債信用增進公司共同推進互換便利具體業務落地。
（ｒｙ）

