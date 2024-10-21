  • 會員
AH股新聞

21/10/2024 10:48

《Ａ股焦點》晶科能源漲逾５％，擬發ＧＤＲ赴德上市籌４５億人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２１日專訊》晶科能源（滬：６８８２２３）公布，擬發行ＧＤＲ並在法蘭
克福證券交易所掛牌上市。本次發行ＧＤＲ的募集資金總額不超過４５億元人民幣，用於美國
１ＧＷ高效組件項目、山西二期１４ＧＷ一體化生產基地建設項目等。
　　晶科能源兩連升，目前漲逾５％。（ｃｔ）

