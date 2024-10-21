  • 會員
AH股新聞

21/10/2024 08:31

《國企紅籌》國泰君安（０２６１１）參與互換便利，中證監無異議

　　《經濟通通訊社２１日專訊》國泰君安（０２６１１）（滬：６０１２１１）公布，近日收
到中國證監會關於該集團參與互換便利（ＳＦＩＳＦ）有關事項的覆函，中國證監會對其參與互
換便利無異議。
　　該集團指，將遵守中國人民銀行和中國證監會相關規定，在批准額度內，於指定交易場所開
展互換便利相關交易。（ｗｈ）

