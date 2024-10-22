  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
秋天養生食療
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

22/10/2024 16:08

《中國要聞》回應在華裁員，富達國際：優化部分職能並增設新職能

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》針對計劃在中國裁減５００個職位的報道，富達國際發聲明回
應指出，經慎重考慮，公司決定優化部分現由大連中心管理和支持的職能，這與公司上下提升效
率的戰略焦點一致。聲明並指，將在大連增設一些新職能，由此繼續擴大業務規模，力爭用好當
地人才優勢。（ｃｔ）

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！ ► 即睇詳情

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare光療脈衝復康帶 (價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

諾獎、核武與正視歷史

22/10/2024 14:39

大國博弈

銀色債券 | 銀債最多獲分24手，申請23手或以下獲全數配發

21/10/2024 17:03

貨幣攻略

提振內房｜一文看懂，中國房地產政策組合拳

17/10/2024 14:01

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處