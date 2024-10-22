  • 會員
AH股新聞

22/10/2024 09:57

《中國要聞》庫迪咖啡全球門店突破萬家，開業兩年閉店率３﹒６％

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》庫迪咖啡（ＣＯＴＴＩ　ＣＯＦＦＥＥ）宣布，在首店開業兩
周年之際，全球門店數量突破萬家，第１萬家門店位於卡塔爾多哈珍珠島。庫迪咖啡董事長兼
ＣＥＯ錢治亞稱，庫迪咖啡門店盈利能力提升，過去５個月公司門店正現金流率持續穩定在
９７％以上，公司開業以來累計閉店率僅為３﹒６％。（ｓｌ）

