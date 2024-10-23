  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
傾力救市
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

23/10/2024 08:31

康寧傑瑞製藥（０９９６６）委前上海醫藥高層左敏任非執董

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》康寧傑瑞製藥－Ｂ（０９９６６）公布，左敏獲委任為非執行
董事及戰略委員會成員，自昨日起生效。
　　該集團指，左敏曾擔任上海醫藥（０２６０７）（滬：６０１６０７）執行董事及總裁，他
有權收取董事袍金為每年３０萬元人民幣。（ｗｈ）

第九屆「傳媒轉型大獎」請投etnet經濟通一票！► 立即行動

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare光療脈衝復康帶 (價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

諾獎、核武與正視歷史

22/10/2024 14:39

大國博弈

銀色債券 | 銀債最多獲分24手，申請23手或以下獲全數配發

21/10/2024 17:03

貨幣攻略

提振內房｜一文看懂，中國房地產政策組合拳

17/10/2024 14:01

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處