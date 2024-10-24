  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
理財秘笈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

24/10/2024 10:51

《汽車新勢力》小鵬ＡＩ科技日下月６日在華南理工大學舉行

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》小鵬汽車（０９８６８）董事長何小鵬在微博宣布，今年，第
六屆小鵬１０２４科技日正式全面升級為小鵬ＡＩ科技日，１１月６日在華南理工大學舉辦，並
第一次進行全球直播。
　　何小鵬表示，將與大家分享小鵬在ＡＩ汽車、ＡＩ機器人及飛行汽車等各個領域的最新進展
和突破。（ｃｔ）

【與拍賣官看藝術】收藏界遺珠？超現實主義藝術家林飛龍注入拉美元素！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare光療脈衝復康帶 (價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

金磚峰會主辦地喀山給世人的啟示

23/10/2024 18:49

大國博弈

銀色債券 | 銀債最多獲分24手，申請23手或以下獲全數配發

21/10/2024 17:03

貨幣攻略

提振內房｜一文看懂，中國房地產政策組合拳

17/10/2024 14:01

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處