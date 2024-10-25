  • 會員
25/10/2024 09:31

【人行操作】人行７０００億ＭＬＦ利率２％，縮量對沖上周到期量

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》人行今日開展７０００億元（人民幣．下同）中期借貸便利
（ＭＬＦ）操作，期限１年，最高投標利率２﹒３０％，最低投標利率１﹒９０％，中標利率持
平２﹒００％。
　　上周三（１６日）７８９０億元ＭＬＦ到期，人行延至２５日縮量續做。（ｊｑ）

