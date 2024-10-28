  • 會員
AH股新聞

28/10/2024 09:36

《Ａ股異動》山東墨龍Ａ漲停，現報２﹒４３元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》山東墨龍Ａ股（深：００２４９０）現漲停，報２﹒４３元（
人民幣．下同），升５﹒２％，最低價２﹒３２元；成交６２７﹒１９萬股，成交金額１４９５
萬元；量比１１﹒１倍，換手率１﹒２％。（ｅｄ）

